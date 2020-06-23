Wyoming total cases of COVID-19 now 1,254

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming has 1,254 total cases of COVID-19. There are 992 laboratory-confirmed cases and 262 probable cases.

Advertisement

747 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 206 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is 20.

Sweetwater County is reporting two laboratory-confirmed cases, bringing the total to 50. There are still eight probable cases that have been recorded for Sweetwater County.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.