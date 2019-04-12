Wyoming Track & Field Ready For Doug Max Invitational This Sunday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 12, 2019) – The Wyoming men’s and women’s track and field teams are ready to get back to action this weekend at the Colorado State-hosted Doug Max Invitational on Sunday. The meet was moved to Sunday from Saturday in hopes of warmer weather, and the meet begins at 10 a.m. (MT) with the hammer throw, while track events start at noon.

“It’s going to be another good opportunity for us,” said head track and field coach Bryan Berryhill. “They moved the meet from Saturday to Sunday to take advantage of a better day, weather-wise. Hopefully, our student-athletes will take advantage of that. We’re getting to that mid-year point to where we need to start seeing some high-end performances. This meet will lead into a big and very important trip for us out to California, so this is a nice setup for us to do what we want to next Thursday and Saturday in California.”

Air Force and Colorado will also compete at the meet along with the Pokes and the host Rams. This is Wyoming’s second trip down to Fort Collins this outdoor season, as UW also competed at the Fum McGraw Open in late March.

The Cowgirls boast the top two long jumpers in the Mountain West, as Jerayah Davis and Ja’la Henderson have marks of 20 feet, 10.75 inches, and 20 feet, five inches, respectively. Those marks are also first and second in school history. Davis is also third in the league in the 100m dash with a season-best time of 11.53 seconds.

Henderson is the best in the conference in the triple jump this season with a leap of 42 feet, nine inches, while Aumni Ashby is in sixth with a mark of 38-10.5. Emelda Malm-Annan has the second-best hammer throw in the MW at 202-1, which is the third-best throw in school history.

For the Cowboys, Harry Ewing leads the league in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a school record time of 8:42.72. Bryce Ailshie has the fourth-fastest 800m time this season at 1:51.13, while Brandon McGuire’s 400m hurdles time of 53.89 is third in the Mountain West.

In the field, the Cowboy throwers are making an impression on the league, as Eric McArthur, Kirk Unland and Hap Frketich are all in the top four of the hammer throw with marks of 196-5, 196-3 and 189-0, respectively. McArthur owns the league’s top mark in that event. Additionally, Colton Paller is second in the discus with a mark of 171-4.

Fans can stay tuned to @wyo_track on twitter for updates throughout the day.