Wyoming Track & Field Records Multiple Personal Bests In California

LONG BEACH, Calif./TORRANCE, CA (April 20, 2019) – The Wyoming track & field squads continued action during their week in California on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon at the Mt. SAC Relays and the Beach Invitational.

On Wednesday night at the Mt. SAC Relays, the Cowgirl duo of Kiah Leonard and Addi Iken entered the all-time top-10 list in the 10,000-meter run with personal-best times. Leonard placed sixth overall in the race with a time of 36:07.09, which is No. 5 time in Cowgirl history. In the same race, Iken finished 15th as she crossed the line in 36:49.77, which is No.7 all-time at Wyoming.

At the same meet, Paul Roberts finished his 10,000m race in 30:08.73 to finish 23rd.

On Friday at the Beach Invitational, a pair of Wyoming throwers recorded personal bests. For the men, Hap Frketich finished 29thwith a throw of 191 feet, the best throw of his career. The top Cowboy in the event was Kirk Unland, who’s throw of 197-5 was good for 21st.

For the Cowgirls, Emelda Malm-Annan recorded a personal-best throw of 202-7, strengthening her hold on the No. 3 mark in Cowgirl history. Anna Gillis finished 48th with a throw of 169-6.

On the track, Jonah Henry finished the 3,000m steeplechase in 9:27.11 to place fifth for the Cowboys.

A few more distance runners will run later tonight at the Mt. SAC Relays, and those results will be included in tomorrow’s recap.

The Pokes wrap up their week in California tomorrow, when they conclude the Beach Invitational.

Beach Invitational

Friday, April 19, 2019 | Long Beach, Calif.

Jack Rose Track

Cowgirl Results

Hammer Throw: 9. Emelda Malm-Annan, 202-7*; 48. Anna Gillis, 169-6; 67. Addison Henry, 159-4

Cowboy Results

3,000m Steeplechase: 5. Jonah Henry, 9:27.11

Hammer Throw: 21. Kirk Unland, 197-5; 29. Hap Frketich, 191-00*; 45. Eric McArthur, 181-00

Mt. SAC Relays

Thursday, April 18, 2019 | Torrance, Calif.

Murdock Stadium

Cowgirl Results

10,000m: 6. Kiah Leonard, 36:07.09*; 15. Addi Iken, 36:49.77*

Cowboy Results

10,000m: 23. Paul Roberts, 30:08.73

* indicates personal best mark