Wyoming Track & Field To Compete At A Pair Of Meets This Weekend

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 28, 2019) – The Wyoming men’s and women’s track & field teams are back in action this weekend at a pair of meets. A few Cowboy middle-distance and distance runners will compete at the prestigious Stanford Invitational this Friday and Saturday, while the rest of the squad will head south to Greeley, Colo., for the Tom Benich Invitational on Sunday.

Meet central for the Stanford Invitational can be found here, while the schedule for the Tom Benich Invitational can be found here.

“We had a good start to the season last week in Fort Collins,” said head track and field coach Bryan Berryhill. “The focus and effort was there. The weather conditions weren’t great, but the team competed well, and we just want to improve on that. They moved the (Tom Benich Invite) to Sunday so we can have a little nicer weather conditions. We have to go down there and take advantage of that. We talk at the beginning of the season about getting better each week, and that’s what we need to do.”

The Stanford Invitational provides the distance crew a chance to run at sea level against quality competition. Last season, 37 athletes set NCAA West Preliminary qualifying times at the Stanford Invitational, including 16 of the top 17 10,000 meter times. Paul Roberts and Christopher Henry will run the 10,000m, Michael Downey will compete in the 5,000m, Harry Ewing will run in the 3,000m steeplechase and both Ricky Faure and Bryce Ailshie will race in the 800m run.

The rest of Wyoming’s squads will compete at the Tom Benich Invitational in Greeley, Colo., on Sunday against regional competition. Last year at this meet, Daniel Hintz won the 1,500m race and William Nolan won the triple jump title. Kirk Unland finished second in the hammer throw behind his brother, Damon, then a senior for Wyoming. For the Cowgirls, Ashley Bock placed first in the 5,000m race, and Kacey Doner took the crown in the steeplechase. Ja’la Henderson set a then-school record in the triple jump on her way to the event title, as well.

