Wyoming Track & Field Will Send Small Group To Tempe This Weekend

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 3, 2019) – The Wyoming track & field teams will send eight athletes down to Tempe, Ariz., for the Arizona State-hosted Sun Angel Classic this weekend. The Pokes will compete on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6.

“With the warmer weather and seeing different competition that we don’t see during the year, we can build off of some very strong performances from last week, particularly with Jerayah (Davis), Eric (McArthur) and Emelda (Malm-Annan),” said track & field throws coach Carrie Lane.

Last week, Davis, McArthur and Malm-Annan won their respective events at the Northern Colorado-hosted Tom Benich Invitational. Davis set a school record in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 10.75 inches and also won the 100m dash with a time of 11.50. McArthur won the men’s hammer throw with a personal-best heave of 196-5, as he won the event for the second week in a row. Malm-Annan had a personal-best throw of 201-8 in the hammer throw, which is the third-best mark in school history.

Those athletes will compete in the same events this weekend with Davis adding the 200m dash to her schedule.

Additionally, Hap Frketich and Kirk Unland will compete in the hammer throw, while Colton Paller will step into the throwers circle for the shot put and discus. Bryce Ailshie will run in the 800m, while Brandon McGuire will race in the 400m hurdles.

The hammer throws and 200m dash are on Friday, and the shot put, discus, long jump and the rest of the running events are on Saturday.

Fans can follow @wyo_track on Twitter for updates during the meet.