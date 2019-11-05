Wyoming travels to California for pair of MW matches

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 5, 2019) — The Wyoming volleyball squad hits the road for a pair of Mountain West matches as the Cowgirls face San Diego State at 7 p.m., Nov. 7 and Fresno State at 12 p.m. Nov. 9.

The Cowgirls (15-8, 10-2 MW) rebounded with a sweep of Air Force Saturday after their seven-match winning streak was snapped at No. 13 Colorado State earlier in the week.

Wyoming held the Falcons to just a .009 hitting percentage, an opponent-low this season against UW. The Cowgirls also tied a team-high with 15 total blocks in the win.

Carlie Fikse led the way with a career-high eight total blocks.

Sponsor

Emersen Cyza led a balanced offensive attack with a match-high nine kills while KC McMahon had eight and Jackie McBride added seven and hit .636. Tara Traphagan chipped in with six kills.

Mackenzie Coates led the way with 30 assists and added eight digs and three block assists.

Madi Fields led the way with 13 digs in the sweep. Fields is now 86 digs shy of the program record for most career digs. Fields needs to average 14.3 digs per match for the rest of the regular season to set the record.

Currently this season, Fields is averaging just over 17 digs per match. Fields is third in the Mountain West averaging 4.36 digs per set this season and is first in the league with a total of 392 digs in 2019.

Advertisement

San Diego State (12-11, 5-7 MW) ranks fourth in the league during conference play with a .224 hitting percentage and is third in the Mountain West averaging 12.32 assists per set. Tamia Reeves leads the Aztecs and ranks second in the league with a .411 hitting percentage while Andrea Walker is seventh, hitting .324.

Hannah Turnlund leads SDSU and is second in the MW averaging 3.64 kills per set during conference matches. Camryn Machado is fourth in the league averaging 10.20 assists per set in conference play.

The Bulldogs (12-12, 5-7 MW) have a pair that rank in the top-10 in the conference during MW play in kills per set as Desiree Sukhov (5th) is averaging 3.57 per and Amaria Kelley (8th) is averaging 3.31 to lead Fresno State.

Madelyn Halteman ranks fifth in assists per set at 9.81 while ranking second in service aces with 0.55 per. Libero Reagan Leonard leads the MW averaging 4.88 digs per set.

Advertisement

The Cowgirls are looking for just their third win all-time at SDSU and has won its last two matches against the Aztecs, including a sweep earlier this season in Laramie.

UW is just 4-9 all-time at Fresno State but has won its last four on the road against the Bulldogs dating back to 2015. The Cowgirls swept FSU in three hard-fought sets in October.

Both matches this week can be watched live on the Mountain West Digital Network and can be followed via live stats. Go to gowyo.com/coverage for links to coverage.