Wyoming Unemployment rate drops to 3.8% in January 2022

Wyoming- As pandemic restrictions are lifting and companies are beginning to hire again, Wyoming is starting to see the unemployment rate drop. The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has reported that the Wyoming unemployment rate has dropped from 4.0% in December to 3.8% in January. While this may not seem like a lot, starting the year in 2021, the unemployment rate for Wyoming was at 5.1% so the rate of unemployment is still steadily dropping. The US unemployment rate is sitting at 3.8% right now, so Wyoming is currently at the national average for unemployment.

Most county unemployment rates have been following their normal seasonal pattern and increased from December to January. Some areas where unemployment usually falls in January include construction, retail trade, professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, and government. Larger unemployment increases have been seen in Big Horn (3.6% to 4.8%), Sweetwater (3.9% to 5.1%), and Washakie (3.0% to 4.2%) but from January 2021 to January 2022, unemployment rates did fall in every county. The decreases suggest that the rates are returning to normal levels after they skyrocketed earlier during the pandemic.

Teton County had the lowest unemployment rate in January at 2.5% and the county with the highest unemployment rates were Sweetwater and Natrona Counties at 5.1%. Research and Planning have scheduled an updated unemployment news release for the month of February, this will be released on March 28, 2022.

To view more statistics on Wyoming’s unemployment rates click here.