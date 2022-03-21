Wyoming Veterans “Welcome Home” Day will be Saturday, March 26

Wyo4news Photo

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Please join Governor Mark Gordon, Major General Greg Porter, and Veterans Commission Chairman Jake Jacobs as they welcome home Veterans and family members from all eras in Green River, Wyoming at the American Legion Post 28.

According to a press release, “Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission have announced three celebrations around the state for “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” on Saturday, March 26. During the 61st Legislative Session in 2011, the day of welcoming was codified in state law for March 30 of each year. This coincides with the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973″.

Gordon and the Veteran Commission would like all Wyoming Veterans, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War, and other Veterans who were not properly thanked upon their return home, to attend and receive the welcome and thanks of a grateful state.

Military, surviving spouses of Veterans, and family members are also welcome to attend.

The first ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Green River at American Legion Post 28, 38 North Center St. Then A ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Worland at American Legion Post 44, 129 S. 7th St. The final ceremony of the day will commence at 3 p.m. in Gillette at the Campbell County Senior Center located at 701 Stocktrail Ave.

For more information, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at (307) 777-8151. It’s never too late to do the right thing!