Wyoming Virtual Town Hall today concerning ARPA funding proposals

January 7, 2022 — Members of Governor Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall today to review the Governor’s recommendations for the use of the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The Virtual Town Hall will take place at 12:30 p.m. today and include the following members of the Governor’s Strike Team. Each will present briefly on the Governor’s recommendations and will be available to answer questions:

Robin Cooley, Director, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Korin Schmidt, Director, Wyoming Department of Family Services.

Stefan Johansson, Interim Director, Wyoming Department of Health.

Renny MacKay, Policy Director, Governor Mark Gordon.

Governor Gordon released his recommendations on December 16, which included just under $500 million in funds for a range of programs and investments across 10 Goal Areas identified by his Strike Team.

To register, please visit: https://wyo-dws-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y9g_lFkkSZapMrNRs1jLVQ

The Town Hall will be recorded and available for viewing afterward on the Governor’s Drive and Thrive website.