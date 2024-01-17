Wyoming Waste Systems request denied by Green River City Council

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 16, 2024 — Tonight, considered a request from Wyoming Waste Systems to stop picking up yard waste during certain winter months. Wyoming Waste Systems wanted to modify its current contract with the city and pick up green waste from April to mid-November, as well as a collection in January for the pickup of Christmas trees. The motion to approve the first amendment to the Refuse Services Contract with Wyoming Waste Systems, amending yard waste collection to only run mid-April through mid-November with one time in January for the collection of Christmas trees, whereas specific dates will be mutually agreed upon annually, by both parties was made.

One member of the public spoke to the council and stated that he thought the motion should not be passed because he is a paying customer, and he stated, “This is just another example of what’s been going on in our country, which is less services for more money.” He also suggested that if they aren’t going to be picking up green waste, then perhaps they can pick up recycling every week, instead of every other week, during those Winter months in order to get the services they are paying for.

Councilman Ron Williams opposed the motion and said that he would vote to keep the services the same, stating that he wished that Waste Management would have come back with other alternatives like increasing the weight at the scale house or doing some additional cardboard pick-up. “I wish they would have thrown something back at us, offering us more bang for the buck. I understand that they said that the person would not be laid off, but we are losing an estimate of around $400 of service to the City of Green River and the citizens per year. They can do the green waste for the next 4-5 years according to the contract unless they want to throw a bone back to us once in a while.”

Councilwoman Sherry Bushman agreed with Councilman Ron Williams, stating, “There was nothing that was provided as a benefit to the city, it was just a benefit for Waste Management, and having an extra cardboard container would have been a nice gesture, but we’ve had none.”

Councilman Gary Killpack stated, “Looking at it from a business standpoint, I understand what Wyoming Waste Management is trying to do because it’s kind of silly to send out a truck for 40 hours a week to pick up 5 or 6 cans of yard waste, every other week. And then I can also see why the citizens would like a cut in the rate for that one truck, but it’s not going to be much of a savings to the city if they did that. I think they should stop running the Green Waste truck during that time and just let the regular garbage truck pick up those cans.”

Then, Mayor Pete Rust asked a representative from Wyoming Waste Management to address some of the concerns brought up during the meeting. She stated that last year, Waste Management did exactly what Councilman Gary Killpack suggested, and they just picked up yard waste as garbage, but they wanted to be transparent to the city about what they were doing. She also spoke about how they wanted to avoid confusing customers about which days they are supposed to put yard waste, recycling, etc., out.

Councilman Gary Killpack then made a motion to amend the original motion to state that Wyoming Waste Management can pick up yard waste with the regular garbage truck if the yard waste cans are out during the Winter months, which the rest of the council rejected. At that point, Mayor Pete Rust called for a vote on the motion on the floor. Both council members Ron Williams and Sherry Bushman voted “No,” killing the motion.