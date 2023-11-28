Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Announces Awards from Annual Conference

Photo courtesy of Wyoming Weed and Pest Control

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 28, 2023 – During the 2023 annual conference of the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC), four people were given awards for dedicating themselves to WWPC’s mission. These individuals were recognized for their significant contributions to addressing Wyoming’s weed and pest issues. They also helped to provide unified support and leadership for integrated management of noxious weeds and pests to protect economic and ecological resources in the State of Wyoming.

“We are honored to recognize four outstanding individuals who have gone above and beyond when it comes to weed and pest management,” said Donley Darnell, president of WWPC. “We are thrilled to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of these hardworking individuals and thank them for everything they do to keep Wyoming wild and beautiful.”

The 2023 Guy Haggard Award was given to Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. This award is given to an individual who has provided motivation, friendship, loyalty, camaraderie, and support to the WWPC and its people.

The 2023 Harold P. Alley Award is given to an individual who has provided support, leadership, motivation, and education toward advancing pest control programs in Wyoming. WWPC was excited to give this award to Dr. Andrew Kniss, University of Wyoming’s professor of weed science.

The 2023 Everett Johnson Award was presented to Brian Connely, Natrona County weed and pest supervisor. This award is given to recognize the service of a district employee who has demonstrated outstanding weed and pest management practices in a Wyoming Weed and Pest Control District.

And lastly, the 2023 Archie Lauer Award was given to Larry Smith, Campbell County board member and former WWPC president. This award is presented to an outstanding individual who has been a Weed and Pest board member and made significant contributions to the board and its success.



For information about the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org.