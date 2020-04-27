Wyoming Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest opens May 4

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 27, 2020) – A new photo contest for Wyoming Wildlife magazine opens May 4. The first Wyoming Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest provides shutterbugs an opportunity to have their images in the 2021 calendar, which is printed as the November 2020 issue of the magazine.

In the past, calendar photos were selected from submissions to Wyoming Wildlife’s annual photo contest, which opens in the fall. In 2019, a record of 3,335 photos were entered for the chance to appear in the photo issue released in February.

“The new calendar photo contest gives photographers another chance to have their images published in Wyoming Wildlife,” said Tracie Binkerd, magazine editor. “With an increased interest in our annual photo contest and so many amazing photos taken in Wyoming, this means people can enter more images throughout the year.”

In addition to a feature in the most popular edition of the magazine, photographers have a chance to win a $100 prize for a photo selected for the calendar, with an additional $50 for cover selection, and a 12-by-18 inch matte print from Artizen Photo Printing in Cheyenne.

All photos must be of wildlife and taken in Wyoming. The maximum number of entries per person is 10. The magazine encourages everyone to practice ethical photography, which means keeping your distance and respecting the animal and its habitat.

It is important for photographers to remember the winning images will be printed in a horizontal orientation, and they must be able to be cropped to fit size requirements. Photographers also are encouraged to submit photos representing a variety of seasons.

A full list of rules is available on the Wyoming Wildlife website and entries will be accepted online only. June 30 is the last day to enter.