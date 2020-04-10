Wyoming Wildlife Magazine calendar contest entries set for May 4

CHEYENNE,WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — Wildlife photographers get ready. Wyoming Wildlife Magazine fall calendar contest is set to begin accepting entries May 4, 2020. If you are a photographer and love wildlife this is a great opportunity for you to share your work.

The fall photo contest will have different categories, but the calendar will feature only wildlife.

A note to those who intend to submit photo entries, the calendar is printed with photos in a horizontal orientation, so submissions will need to be cropped to fit the calendar’s dimensions.

There is a limit of 10 entries per person. Entry information will be released soon.