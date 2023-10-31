Wyoming Wildlife magazine is looking for your Wyoming photos

October 31, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Wyoming Wildlife Magazine’s annual photo contest is now accepting entries. The magazine, published by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is accepting photos of Wyoming landscapes, wildlife, or family recreation activities through November 13. All photos must have been taken in Wyoming to qualify.

Photos will fall into different categories of Wildlife, Recreational, Scenic, and Floral. Entrients must designate the category for each submitted photo. Photos cannot be watermarked.

Prizes to be awarded include a $600 Grand Prize for the best overall photo plus a $530 voucher for print on metal, acrylic, or gallery mount from Artizen Photo Printing in Cheyenne. Cash prizes will also be awarded for first, second, and third place.

For more entry and prize information, click here.