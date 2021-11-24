Wyoming Wildlife Task Force seeking public feedback on recommendation

November 24, 2021 — The following is a letter from Joshua Coursey, Sweetwater County Wyoming Wildlife Task Force member.

Thank you for your interest in Wyoming’s wildlife and/or your attendance at a past Wyoming Wildlife Task Force town hall gathering to talk about issues the task force is tackling. The task force is currently soliciting public feedback on a recommendation that will be voted on at our next meeting on December 3 in Casper. The recommendation is as follows:

Effective January 1, 2025, 1) All preference points held by individuals for bighorn sheep and moose will be converted to bonus points. 2) Effective for the 2025-2026 season and thereafter, applicants for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, and bison will earn one bonus point for each year they apply and are unsuccessful in drawing their first choice on their application for the respective species. 3) Individuals may also purchase a bonus point in years they do not apply for a license. 4) Effective for the 2025-2026 season, the draw will be random, but the number of entries an individual has into the drawing for a specific species will be equal to the number of bonus points they have squared (example – 4 points = 16 entries, 10 points = 100 entries). 5) Bonus points will be converted to history (or lost) as before if individuals fail to apply for two years. 6) Specific rules and regulations to be developed and promulgated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.

If you would like to weigh in on this, I would like to hear your ideas, thoughts, and concerns.

If you have not been following the task force, please check out the website (link below) for a host of information to include: meeting minutes, materials, schedules, past recommendations, and links to view past meetings, topics, and a platform to submit public comments to all 18 taskforce members.

https://sites.google.com/wyo.gov/wyomingwildlifetaskforce

