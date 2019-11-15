Wyoming women’s basketball hosts Colorado on Sunday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (November 15, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirls (2-1, 0-0 MW) will continue the 2019-20 season when they host Pac-12 member Colorado at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The Cowgirls will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Sponsor

A look at the Wyoming Cowgirls

The Cowgirls are 2-1 on the season following a 57-71 loss on the road against Denver. So far this season, sophomores Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann are leading the Cowgirl offense, as they both average 10.3 points per game.

Sanchez Ramos adds 5.7 rebounds per game, while Weidemann contributes 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Freshman McKinley Bradshaw averages 10.0 points per game to round out Wyoming’s double-digit scorers.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova averages 6.7 rebounds per game and is tied for the team lead in blocks. Senior Taylor Rusk averages 3.3 assists per game to lead the Cowgirls.

Wyoming is shooting 37.6 percent (73-194) from the field, 36.8 percent (28-76) from three and 66.7 percent (22-33) from the free-throw line to average 65.3 points per game. The Cowgirls average 13.3 assists and 14.0 turnovers per game.

Cowgirl foes are shooting 36.5 percent (61-167) from the field, 36.7 percent (18-49) from three and 61.7 percent (29-47) from the free-throw line to average 56.3 points per game. Wyoming opponents average 11.0 assists and 18.0 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 2-1 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

Advertisement

Scouting Colorado

The Buffaloes are 2-0 this season following a 74-57 win over Wisconsin on Thursday. Colorado is led by Mya Hollingshed, who averages 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Quinessa Caylao-Do puts up 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while Emma Clarke averages 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. Jaylyn Sherrod averages 9.5 points and a team-leading 7.0 assists per game.

Defensively, Hollingshed leads the way with 3.5 steals per game, while Annika Jank averages 1.5 blocks each time on the court.

The Buffaloes are shooting 45.8 percent (60-131) from the field, 35.1 percent (13-37) from three and 58.3 percent (21-36) from the free-throw line to average 77.0 points per game. Colorado averages 16.5 assists and 14.0 turnovers per contest.

Colorado opponents are shooting 37.0 percent (40-108) from the field, 32.6 percent (14-43) from three and 71.4 percent (20-28) from the free-throw line to average 57.0 points per contest. Buffalo opponents average 14.5 assists and 20.5 turnovers per game.

Head coach JR Payne is in her fourth season at the helm of CU and owns a 46-50 record. Overall, she is 147-163 in 11 seasons as a Division I head coach.

Advertisement

Series history against Colorado

The Cowgirls and Buffaloes have squared off 50 times on the hardwood, with CU holding a 37-13 advantage in the series. However, the Cowgirls have won the last two meetings, an 82-75 road win in 2016 when CU was ranked No. 15, and a 77-68 win in Laramie in 2015. The last time Wyoming won three straight over CU was from 2004-06.

Up next

The Cowgirls have a two-game road trip, playing at South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 23, and North Dakota State on Monday, Nov. 25.