Wyoming Women’s Center reports zero positive cases of COVID-19, tests still pending

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) –As previously reported, mandatory COVID-19 testing took place earlier this week for all staff and inmates at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, Wyoming. A total of 350 tests were administered (260 inmates and 90 staff).

Advertisement

As of Friday, August 21, a majority of the test results have been returned with zero positive cases being reported. Test results for one inmate and five staff are still pending.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections will provide updated numbers for all facilities next week.