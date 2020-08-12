Wyoming working to offer COVID-19 surveillance testing for State teachers

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — During Governor Gordon’s scheduled media briefing today, August 12, it was announced that the state plans to offer COVID-19 surveillance testing for Wyoming teachers.

This program will run on an opt-in basis and will look similar to the protocol in long-term-care facilities, according to the Governor.

This testing will serve a number of purposes, including the ability to monitor infection rates among teachers in school, and allowing teachers to have access to testing and feel comfortable coming back to school.

“I really want to compliment the Superintendent [Balow] and her shop for the great work they have done in bringing this to fruition,” Gordon said.

Details are still being discussed, but Governor Gordon states he hopes to have an announcement soon.

Additionally, Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow spoke briefly on progress being made in Smart Start programs statewide.

On July 1, Balow and her team released the Smart Start guidance document, developed by healthcare, education, and tech experts statewide, to serve as a conversation guide for school districts looking to reopen in the Fall of 2020.

Three tiers exist within the guidance plan. Tier one is created for in-person instruction, tier two is a mix of online and in-person instruction, while tier three is completely online.

Most schools, according to Balow, will open in tier one, categorized for in-person instruction.

Balow said that nearly half of the districts in the state have been approved, and she hopes to finish the other half by the end of the week.

Final approval for each Smart Start plan is made by Balow.