Wyoming’s Big Show & 4-H Schedule: Today, August 2

Wyoming’s Big Show Schedule
- Vendors | 10:30 AM | Main Areas
- Carnival by Brown’s Amusements | 12:00 PM
- Pay One Price Special (12:00 PM – 5:00 PM)
- Honey Bear Dancers | 11:30 AM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM | McDonald’s Stage
- Birdman | 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM | Grass Area
- Barnyard Races | 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM | West Tent
- Pop Evil Concert | 8:30 PM | Main Stage
4-H & FFA Schedule
- 4-H & FFA Sheep, Goat & Wool Judging | 4:00 PM | Indoor Arena
- Sheep show will immediately be followed by the Goat Show & Wool Judging