Wyoming’s Big Show & 4-H Schedule: Today, August 2

Wyoming’s Big Show Schedule

  • Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open | 10:30 AM
  • Vendors | 10:30 AM | Main Areas
  • Carnival by Brown’s Amusements | 12:00 PM
    • Pay One Price Special (12:00 PM – 5:00 PM)
  • Honey Bear Dancers | 11:30 AM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM | McDonald’s Stage
  • Birdman | 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM | Grass Area
  • Barnyard Races | 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM | West Tent
  • Pop Evil Concert | 8:30 PM | Main Stage

4-H & FFA Schedule

  • 4-H & FFA Swine Show | 8:00 AM | Indoor Arena
    • Showmanship & Market Classes
  • 4-H & FFA Sheep, Goat & Wool Judging | 4:00 PM | Indoor Arena
    • Sheep show will immediately be followed by the Goat Show & Wool Judging

