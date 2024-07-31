Wyoming’s Big Show & 4-H Schedule: Today, July 31

Wyoming’s Big Show Schedule:
Main Gates Open – 10:30 a.m.
Petting Zoo Opens – 10:30 a.m. – Midway
Barn Yard Race – 11:00 a.m., 3:00, & 7:00 p.m. at the East Tent
Brown’s Amusement Carnival (Pay one price from 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.) – Opens at 12:00 p.m.
The Unicycling Unicorn – strolling
Lanky the Clown – strolling
Pirate Man Dan – strolling
Otter Adventure – 11:30, 3:30, & 7:30 p.m. at the West Tent
Sir Mimealot – strolling
Bear Hallow Wood Carvers – 12:00, 2:00, 4:00, 6:00, & 8:00 p.m. in the grass area
Wool Judging – 7:00 p.m. at the Sheep Barn
Slaughter Concert – 8:30 p.m. at the Main Stage
4-H & FFA Schedule:
4/H FFA Swine Show – 8:00 a.m. at the Indoor Arena
4-H/FFA Sheep & Goat Show – 4:00 p.m. at the Indoor Arena