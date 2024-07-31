Wyoming’s Big Show & 4-H Schedule: Today, July 31

Wyoming’s Big Show Schedule :

Main Gates Open – 10:30 a.m.

Petting Zoo Opens – 10:30 a.m. – Midway

Barn Yard Race – 11:00 a.m., 3:00, & 7:00 p.m. at the East Tent

Brown’s Amusement Carnival (Pay one price from 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.) – Opens at 12:00 p.m.

The Unicycling Unicorn – strolling

Lanky the Clown – strolling

Pirate Man Dan – strolling

Otter Adventure – 11:30, 3:30, & 7:30 p.m. at the West Tent

Sir Mimealot – strolling

Bear Hallow Wood Carvers – 12:00, 2:00, 4:00, 6:00, & 8:00 p.m. in the grass area

Wool Judging – 7:00 p.m. at the Sheep Barn

Slaughter Concert – 8:30 p.m. at the Main Stage

4-H & FFA Schedule :

4/H FFA Swine Show – 8:00 a.m. at the Indoor Arena

4-H/FFA Sheep & Goat Show – 4:00 p.m. at the Indoor Arena