Wyoming’s Big Show & 4-H Schedule: Tomorrow, August 1

Wyoming’s Big Show Schedule :

Main Gates Open – 10:30 a.m.

Petting Zoo Opens – 10:30 a.m. – midway

The Unicycling Unicorn – strolling

Sir Mimealot – strolling

Pirate Man Dan – strolling

Bear Hallow Wood Carvers – 12:30, 2:30, 4:30, 6:30, & 8:00 p.m. in the grass area

Barnyard Races – 3:00, 6:00. & 7:30 p.m. at the East Tent

Mermaid Anna – strolling

Otter Adventure – 2:00 & 7:00 p.m. at the West Tent

Lanky the Clown – strolling

Sir Mimealot – strolling

Team Roping – 5:30 p.m. at the Indoor Arena

Brown’s Amusement Carnival (Buddy Day 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) – Opens at 5:00 p.m.

Randall King Concert – 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage

Kameron Marlowe Concert – 8:30 p.m. at the Main Stage

Tris Munsick Concert – 10:00 p.m. at the Pepsi Tent

4-H & FFA Schedule :

4-H/FFA Beef Showman Market – 10:00 a.m. at the Indoor Arena

4-H/FFA Round Robin – 3:00 p.m. at the East Arena