Wyoming’s Big Show & 4-H Schedule: Tomorrow, August 1

Wyoming’s Big Show Schedule:
Main Gates Open – 10:30 a.m.
Petting Zoo Opens – 10:30 a.m. – midway
The Unicycling Unicorn – strolling
Sir Mimealot – strolling
Pirate Man Dan – strolling
Bear Hallow Wood Carvers – 12:30, 2:30, 4:30, 6:30, & 8:00 p.m. in the grass area
Barnyard Races – 3:00, 6:00. & 7:30 p.m. at the East Tent
Mermaid Anna – strolling
Otter Adventure – 2:00 & 7:00 p.m. at the West Tent
Lanky the Clown – strolling
Sir Mimealot – strolling
Team Roping – 5:30 p.m. at the Indoor Arena
Brown’s Amusement Carnival (Buddy Day 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) – Opens at 5:00 p.m.
Randall King Concert – 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage
Kameron Marlowe Concert – 8:30 p.m. at the Main Stage
Tris Munsick Concert – 10:00 p.m. at the Pepsi Tent
4-H & FFA Schedule:
4-H/FFA Beef Showman Market – 10:00 a.m. at the Indoor Arena
4-H/FFA Round Robin – 3:00 p.m. at the East Arena