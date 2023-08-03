Wyoming’s Big Show & 4-H Schedule: Tomorrow, August 4

Wyoming’s Big Show Schedule

  • Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open | 10:30 AM
  • Carnival by Brown’s Amusements | 4:00 PM
  • Birdman | 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM | Grass Area
  • Honey Bear Dancers | 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM | McDonald’s Stage
  • Barnyard Races | 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM | West Tent
  • Russell Dickerson Concert | 8:30 PM | Main Stage
  • Tris Munsick & The Innocents | 10:00 PM | Pepsi Tent
  • Fireworks | 10:00 PM

4-H & FFA Schedule

  • 4-H Dog Show | 8:00 AM | Grass Area North of Tents
    • Agility, Rally, Obedience, Showmanship & Confirmation
  • 4-H Shooting Sports Awards/Buckle Presentation | 1:00 PM | Grass Area North of Tents
    • Immediately following Dog Show
  • 4-H & FFA Working Cow Horse | 2:00 PM | Indoor Arena
  • Premium Payout | 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Exhibit Hall Information Booth
    • Open, 4-H & FFA premiums available
  • Big Show Open Barrel Race | 4:00 PM | Indoor Arena
    • More information contact Kaylee Lay

