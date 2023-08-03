Wyoming’s Big Show & 4-H Schedule: Tomorrow, August 4

Wyoming’s Big Show Schedule
- Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open | 10:30 AM
- Carnival by Brown’s Amusements | 4:00 PM
- Birdman | 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM | Grass Area
- Honey Bear Dancers | 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM | McDonald’s Stage
- Barnyard Races | 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM | West Tent
- Russell Dickerson Concert | 8:30 PM | Main Stage
- Tris Munsick & The Innocents | 10:00 PM | Pepsi Tent
- Fireworks | 10:00 PM
4-H & FFA Schedule
- 4-H Dog Show | 8:00 AM | Grass Area North of Tents
- Agility, Rally, Obedience, Showmanship & Confirmation
- 4-H Shooting Sports Awards/Buckle Presentation | 1:00 PM | Grass Area North of Tents
- Immediately following Dog Show
- 4-H & FFA Working Cow Horse | 2:00 PM | Indoor Arena
- Premium Payout | 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Exhibit Hall Information Booth
- Open, 4-H & FFA premiums available
- Big Show Open Barrel Race | 4:00 PM | Indoor Arena
- More information contact Kaylee Lay