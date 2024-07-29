Wyoming’s Big Show & 4-H Schedule: Tomorrow, July 30

Wyoming’s Big Show Schedule :

Main Gates open – 2:00 p.m.

Petting zoo opens – 2:00 p.m. at the East Tent

The Unicycling Unicorn – strolling

Otter Adventure – 4:30 & 7:00 p.m. at the West Tent

—- Wyoming Day 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. —-

Meet new UW Head Basketball Coach Sundance Wicks and Cowboy basketball players.

Meet the UW cheerleaders.

Take photos with Pistol Pete.

Wear your Cowboy/Cowgirl apparel and get $5.00 off your gate admission.

Lanky the Clown – strolling

Browns Amusement Carnival – Opens at 6:00 p.m.

Bear Hollow Wood Carvers – 2:00, 4:00, 6:00, & 8:00 p.m. at the grass area

Flo the Clown – strolling

Pirate Man Dan – strolling

Barn Yard Race – 2:30, 5:30, & 7:30 p.m. at the East Tent

Sir Mimealot – strolling

Mermaid Anna – strolling

Chayce Beckham Concert – 8:30 p.m. at the Main Stage

4-H & FFA Schedule :

4-H/FFA Horse Barrel Race, Pole Bending – 10:00 a.m. at the Indoor Arena

4-H/FFA Rabbit Show – 12:30 p.m. at the Small Hall

4-H/FFA Mini Costume – 5:00 p.m. at the Indoor Arena