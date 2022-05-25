Wyoming’s Big Show to feature world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County at Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6

The Budweiser Clydesdales will perform Thursday, August 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and will be on the midway at Wyoming’s Big Show daily, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM except when at an event. As the event nears, more details about showings and parades will be made available.

Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) is a proud distributor of Anheuser-Busch products across Southwestern Wyoming. As a sponsor of Wyoming’s Big Show, WWB is looking forward to the Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Sweetwater County.

“We’re excited to once again have the Clydesdales at Wyoming’ Big Show this year for a full week of shows and parades,” President and CEO of WWB, Sean Valentine said. “There is no mascot in the world more iconic than the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales. Whether you have seen them several times or this will be your first, I encourage you to mark your calendars to see this amazing hitch!”

The Clydesdales have been a symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933. Its appearance at Wyoming’s Big Show is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling team.

Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to the U.S. in the mid-1800s. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show. A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20 to 25 quarts of feed, 40 to 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

“We are thrilled to have the Budweiser Clydesdales return to Wyoming’s Big Show,” Executive Director of the Sweetwater Events Complex, Kandi Pendleton said. “They are true American icons and its awesome to give Sweetwater County the chance to meet them in person. We cannot wait to see the team, the Dalmatians and the hitch!”

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands—or six feet—at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face, and a black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is also very important, as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.