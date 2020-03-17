Wyoming’s coronavirus case count goes up

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 17, 2020) – Testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified one new reported case in the state of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The new case involves an older adult male resident of Laramie County. The total number of Wyoming cases is now 11.

WDH will follow up regarding the exposure risks of the new case and will work to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

For more information about coronavirus disease 2019 and Wyoming, visit:

https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/ .

For more details about the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.