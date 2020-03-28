Wyoming’s coronavirus cases climbs to 73

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 28, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health web site is stating, as of early Saturday morning, Wyoming has 73 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is an increase of 16 cases from Friday mornings total.

Sponsor

While Sweetwater County is still reporting just a single case, Laramie and Fremont Counties totals continue to climb. Laramie County is now reporting 18 cases with Fremont County right behind at 17 cases. Teton County is up to 12 cases.

In all, 13 of Wyoming’s 23 counties are reporting positive cases of the coronavirus; Albany (1), Campbell (1), Carbon (3), Fremont (17), Goshen (1), Johnson (4), Laramie (18), Natrona (8), Park (1), Sheridan (5), Sweetwater (1), Teton (12), Washakie (1).

Advertisement

At last report 1,395 coronavirus COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state with 1,041 being completed at the Wyoming Department of Health Laboratory, 353 at commercial labs and one at the CDC lab.