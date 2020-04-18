Wyoming’s COVID-19 case and recovery numbers grows Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 18, 2020) — Wyoming’s COVID-19 confirmed cases slipped past the 300 mark Friday. As of late Friday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site is reporting 305 total cases in the state. None of the new cases where reported in Sweetwater County, but the county’s probable case number grew from four to five.

Laramie County’s state leading total of confirmed cases grew to 69 with two more cases yesterday. Five new cases were reported in Natrona County, bringing their total to 38. Fremont County also reported two more cases. Their total is now at 45.

The state’s probable case number is 107 as of Friday’s report with number of recovered cases in the state jumping up to 206. Wyoming has recorded two deaths due to the disease.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Friday afternoon: Albany (6,-), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (13, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (8, -), Crook (4, -), Fremont (45, +2), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (69, +2), Lincoln (5, -), Natrona (38, +5), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (61, +2), Uinta (4, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon: Albany (1), Big Horn (1), Campbell (4), Converse (6), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Johnson (4), Laramie (26), Lincoln (4), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (5), Teton (28), and Washakie (3).

The WDH is reporting 6,522 tests have been completed in the state.