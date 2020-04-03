Wyoming’s COVID-19 case number rises to 153

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) is now reporting Wyoming’s cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has risen to 153, as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

While Sweetwater County’s total remains at three, Natrona County reported five new cases Thursday bringing that county’s total to 19. Teton County’s total rose to 29 with three new cases reported yesterday. Laramie County, with two new cases Thursday, still leads the state in reported cases with 37. Other counties reporting new cases yesterday were, Campbell, Converse, Fremont, Johnson, and Washakie.

Here is a breakdown of the 16 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Thursday: Albany (3, – ), Campbell (6, +1), Carbon (3, -), Converse (3, +1), Fremont (26, +1), Goshen (1, -), Johnson (8, +1), Laramie (37, +2), Natrona (19, +5), Park (1, -), Sheridan (10, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (3, -), Teton (29, +3), Uinta (1, -) and Washakie (2, +1).

Sponsor

The WHD is reporting that as of 5 p.m. Thursday, 2,821 tests had been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 36 recoveries of the disease with no deaths reported.