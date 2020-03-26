Wyoming’s COVID-19 case total now at 49

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 26, 2020) — Wyoming’s confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has increased to 49 according to the latest numbers posted by the Wyoming Health Department late Wednesday. Sweetwater County still has just one confirmed case.

Fremont County’s total cases has increased to 14 with Laramie County reporting 12 cases. Albany County reported their first case yesterday. Ten of Wyoming’s 23 counties have now reported confirmed cases.

As of March 25, 998 coronavirus COVID-19 tests have been completed in Wyoming with vast majority at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the CDC is reporting just over 54,500 cases in the U.S. and its territories.