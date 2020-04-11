Wyoming’s COVID-19 cases at 253 with 87 probable cases, 129 recoveries

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 11, 2020) — Friday’s statewide total of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 jumped to 253 with 13 new cases reported as of 5 p.m. yesterday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. The number of Wyoming’s probably cases stood at 87.

Friday , Campbell, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona and Teton counties all reported new cases. Sweetwater County held steady with seven cases. Big Horn, Hot Springs, Platte, and Weston counties have yet to have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 and have no reported probable cases as well.

Here is a breakdown of the 19 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Friday at 5 p.m.: Albany (4, -), Campbell (10, +1), Carbon (4, -), Converse (4, -), Crook (3, -), Fremont (40, +2), Goshen (3, -), Johnson (9, -), Laramie (58, +4), Lincoln (4, -), Natrona (30, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (7, -), Teton (53, +3), Uinta (4, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday at 5 p.m.: Campbell (3), Converse (8), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Johnson (2), Laramie (23), Lincoln (4), Natrona (8), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (3), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (3), Teton (19), and Washakie (3).

The WHD also reported 5,256 tests have been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 129 cases have recovered with no deaths reported.