Wyoming’s COVID-19 cases grows by 11 Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 16, 2020) — Eleven more lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Friday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. The state’s new cases on Friday were in Fremont County (4), Laramie County (4), Lincoln County (2) and Natrona County (1).

The WDH web site is reporting Friday’s state total of confirmed cases is now at 541 with the state’s probable cases increasing by three to 175. Recovered cases improved by 13 to 495.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday’s postings: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (6, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (197, +4), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (116, +4), Lincoln (11, +2), Natrona (40, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (15, -), Teton (68, -), Uinta (7, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (2), Converse (9), Fremont (17), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (62), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (4).