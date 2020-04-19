Wyoming’s COVID-19 new cases up slightly, recovered case number improves by 21

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 19, 2020) — Wyoming’s COVID-19 confirmed cases increased by four yesterday according to the latest numbers posted on the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. Sunday morning’s total was 309 confirmed cases. While the state’s new case total number grew by just four, the website shows that reported new cases in Fremont (+2), Laramie (+1), Uinta (+2), and Teton (+1) counties totaled six new cases, but the reported total case number does add up to 309.

The state’s cases recovered number increased to 227, up from Saturday’s 206. The WHD is reporting 113 probable cases, up from 107. Wyoming has two recorded deaths credited to the disease.

Sweetwater County’s confirmed case number stayed at 10, but the probable case number increased from five on Saturday morning to six this morning. Laramie County’s state leading total of confirmed cases is now at 70. Teton County is reporting 62 cases, Fremont County 47 cases, and Natrona County at 38 cases. Those four counties account for 70% of the state’s total reported cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday morning: Albany (6,-), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (13, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (8, -), Crook (4, -), Fremont (47, +2), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (70, +1), Lincoln (5, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (62, +1), Uinta (6,+2), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning: Albany (1), Big Horn (1), Campbell (4), Converse (6), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (29), Lincoln (4), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (28), and Washakie (3).

The WDH is reporting 7,140 tests have been completed in the state.