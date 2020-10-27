Wyoming’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations now over 100 patients

Advertisement

(October 27, 2020) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming surpassed the 100 total for the first time Sunday reaching 104. Monday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed a slight dip to 102. Those numbers compare to just 28 COVID-19 hospital patients on September 28.

Wyoming Medical Center in Casper currently has the most patients dealing with coronavirus related health issues with 30 with Cheyenne’s Regional Medical Center next with 20 patients. Monday’s WDH listings showed Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Aspen Mountain Medical Center in Rock Springs had no COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Wyoming Medical Center is shown to have 14 patients listed in ICU with three open ICU beds available. They also report 18 ventilators in use, with 13 more available. That same report showed Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with nine ventilators and all being available.

Click here to see the full WDH report.