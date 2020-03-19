Wyoming’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 17

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 19, 2020) — Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 has increased to 17 with the late Wednesday announcement of a Teton County man testing positive.

According to reports, the man contacted his healthcare provider suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was evaluated via a Telehealth visit before being tested for the coronavirus.

At last report, there were nearly 9,500 reported case of coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States including Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S.Virgin Islands. New York state is reporting over 2,600 cases of the disease.