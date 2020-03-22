Wyoming’s COVID-19 total now stands at 24

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 22, 2020) — Saturday night, Laramie County reported their fifth case of coronavirus COVID-19. That brings Wyoming’s confirmed total to 24.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is stating the individual is their 20’s and is a Cheyenne resident.

Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan and Teton counties.

As of early Sunday morning, over 26,700 cases have been reported in the United States, with over 300,000 cases worldwide.