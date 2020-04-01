Wyoming’s COVID-19 total takes a big jump Tuesday to 120

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — Yesterday, Wyoming saw its largest one-day increase in the amount of reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). In all, 25 new cases were reported in the state as of 5 p.m. Tuesday bringing Wyoming’s total cases to 120.

While Sweetwater County remained steady with two confirmed cases, Laramie County reported seven new cases on Tuesday bringing their total to 27. Teton County had another surge with six new cases yesterday upping their total 23. Fremont County’s one new case brought their total to 25. In all, eight Wyoming counties reported new cases on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of the 15 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Tuesday: Albany (3, +2), Campbell (3, +2), Carbon (3), Converse (1), Fremont (25, +1), Goshen (1), Johnson (7, +2), Laramie (27, +7), Natrona (12, +3), Park (1), Sheridan (10, +2), Sublette (1), Sweetwater (2), Teton (23, +6), and Washakie (1).

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting that a total of 2,198 tests have been completed in the state. No deaths have occurred in Wyoming due to COVID-19 and the WDH is still reporting 26 recoveries.