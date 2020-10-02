Wyoming’s favorite snack food may (will) surprise you!

Wyo4News Staff,
(October 2, 2020) — So when you’re in need of a snack to curb the munchies, what do you reach for? Chips, cookies, beef jerky, or (gulp) a celery stick? According to a survey published by the website thrillist.com, Wyoming’s favorite go-to snake is….. sunflower seeds.
Maybe as surprising, Wyoming is not alone is its loving of the “spits.” Sunflower seeds are also the favorite of North Dakotans. According to a thrillist website post, Using Google Trends, career site Zippia compiled a ranking of each state’s favorite snacks, and that whole “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” phrase has never been more fitting.
The platform examined 45 different snack foods. Twenty-nine state’s favorite snack is sweet. Ours is a seed! Colorado’s is a brownie. OK, some survey results do make sense!
Here’s the full list of the top snacks in each state:
- Alabama: Ruffles, Alaska: Granola bars, Arizona: Cheez-Its, Arkansas: Doritos, California: Cheetos, Colorado: Cosmic Brownies, Connecticut: Oreos, Delaware: Fritos, Florida: Mini Doughnuts, Georgia: Lay’s chips, Hawaii: Oreo, Idaho: Clif Bars, Illinois: Skinny Pop, Indiana: Pringles, Iowa: Pringles, Kansas: Nutter Butter, Kentucky: Fritos, Louisiana: PayDay, Maine: Ritz Crackers, Maryland: Oreos, Massachusetts: Crunch Bar, Michigan: Sour Patch Kids, Minnesota: Snickers, Mississippi: Twinkie, Missouri: Grandma’s Cookies, Montana: Rice Krispies Treats, Nebraska: Fritos, Nevada: Kit Kat, New Hampshire: Almond Joy, New Jersey: Oreo, New Mexico: Beef Jerky, New York: Chips Ahoy!, North Carolina: Starburst, North Dakota: Sunflower seeds, Ohio: Starburst, Oklahoma: Sour Patch Kids, Oregon: Kettle chips, Pennsylvania: Hershey’s, Rhode Island: Ritz Crackers, South Carolina: Salt And Vinegar Chips, South Dakota: Milky Way, Tennessee: Baby Ruth, Texas: Funyuns, Utah: 3 Musketeers, Vermont: Muffins, Virginia: Oreos, Washington: Cheez-Its, West Virginia: Lay’s, Wisconsin: Twix, Wyoming: Sunflower seeds