Wyoming’s favorite snack food may (will) surprise you!

(October 2, 2020) — So when you’re in need of a snack to curb the munchies, what do you reach for? Chips, cookies, beef jerky, or (gulp) a celery stick? According to a survey published by the website thrillist.com, Wyoming’s favorite go-to snake is….. sunflower seeds.

Maybe as surprising, Wyoming is not alone is its loving of the “spits.” Sunflower seeds are also the favorite of North Dakotans. According to a thrillist website post, Using Google Trends, career site Zippia compiled a ranking of each state’s favorite snacks, and that whole “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” phrase has never been more fitting.

The platform examined 45 different snack foods. Twenty-nine state’s favorite snack is sweet. Ours is a seed! Colorado’s is a brownie. OK, some survey results do make sense!

Here’s the full list of the top snacks in each state: