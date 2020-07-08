Wyoming’s first new coal mine in almost four decades approved

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — On Tuesday, Wyoming’s first new coal mine in almost four decades was approved by the Department of Environmental Quality. Permission was awarded to Sheridan based tech company Ramaco Carbon to mine its private coal/carbon ore assets at the Brook Mine, located outside of Sheridan.

Advertisement

According to a press release from Ramaco Carbon, the purpose of the mine will be developing alternative uses for coal beyond burning it. The approval constitutes a permit of one of the largest private coal/carbon ore reserves in the country.

The company said pre-mine development work would begin shortly, and that it intends to employ local Wyoming miners affected by the industry’s downturn in the state. The initial opening of the mine is anticipated to have 30 to 40 direct mining jobs and will induce several other jobs in the service sectors that support miners and mining activities.

To read the complete press release, click here.