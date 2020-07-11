Wyoming’s Friday COVID-19 new case report lowest in July

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 11, 2020) — Friday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website showed ten Wyoming counties registered new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Just 18 total cases were reported in the state, the lowest daily total so far in July. Wyoming has now registered 1,445 cases of the virus, with probable cases currently standing at 345.

Once again, Sweetwater County saw their case number go up. Another two cases were reported Friday bring the county’s total to 118. Friday marked Sweetwater County’s 13th straight day of a reported case.

Big Horn and Campbell Counties led the state with three reports each. Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Teton and Uinta counties all reported a least one new case Friday.

Wyoming’s recovery numbers improved by 10 Friday to rise to 1,053. The state’s testing numbers took a big jump on Friday to now stand at 55,991.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday: Albany (40, -), Big Horn (25, +3), Campbell (65, +3), Carbon (16, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (335, -1) +5), Goshen (7, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (204, +2), Lincoln (34, +1), Natrona (134, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (73, +1), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (21, +2), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (118, +2), Teton (118, +1), Uinta (162, +2), Washakie (37, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday: Albany (5), Big Horn (4), Campbell (17), Carbon (13), Converse (11), Fremont (43), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (106), Lincoln (7), Natrona (24), Niobrara (1), Park (8), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (10), Teton (32), Uinta (38), and Washakie (5).