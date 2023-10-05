Wyoming’s Hageman endorses Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (center in black) on a 2022 campaign visit to Rock Springs (Wyo4News photo)

October 5, 2023 — Today, Wyoming Republican Representative Harriet Hageman endorsed Representative Jim Jordan, Republican from Ohio, for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Jordan has served in the House since 2007.

Patrick T. McHenry, a Republican from Ohio, currently holds that position on an acting basis after the House voted 216-210 to oust California Representative Kevin McCarthy from that seat. Eight Republicans and all Democrat members of the House voted in favor of the historic event. Hageman voted no to McCarthy’s ouster.

Hageman issued the following statement:

“Jim Jordan is the definition of a solid conservative and a truly effective leader, and I am proud to publicly express my strong support for him to become the next Speaker of the House. He is a friend and true ally of our America First agenda. Jim was one of the first members of Congress to provide counsel and guidance to our campaign to take back Wyoming’s lone congressional seat. He didn’t blink, he didn’t flinch, he was in from the get-go.

“As chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he has been a warrior, staying focused on stopping the leftist weaponization of the federal government opponents and rooting out Biden family corruption. He is our most critical leader on defending our borders, and I was honored he allowed me to play a small part in helping craft H.R. 2, the most conservative border security bill this body has ever passed. Jim will fight against the Biden White House and Democrat-controlled Senate so that we don’t send another dollar that should be protecting our border to Ukraine to enrich their oligarchs.”

“We desperately need a conservative leader who will fight against the growth of government, against increased government spending, and against the Swamp that controls Washington. Jim has been doing that his entire career; he will fight for our Constitutional rights, for a limited federal government, and for our America First principles. When we vote for the next Speaker, I will be supporting Jim Jordan, and I urge all my colleagues and the American people to do the same.”