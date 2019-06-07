Wyoming’s Jerayah Davis Ends Career With All-American Honorable Mentions

Austin, TX (6/7/19) – Wyoming’s Jerayah Davis ended her incredible senior season and her stellar Cowgirl career Thursday. Competing at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas, the Casper, Wyoming native earned three Honorable Mention All-America honors in three different events on Thursday.

Davis was part of the Cowgirls 4×100-meter relay team that finished 23rd overall. She finished 20th overall in the 100-meter dash and 23rd in the long jump.

“I’m really proud of Jerayah for everything she has accomplished during her career at Wyoming,” said UW head coach Bryan Berryhill. “She has won conference titles, broken school records and was the first Cowgirl to ever qualify for three events to the NCAA Championships. She is ending her career at Wyoming as one of the best to ever wear the Cowgirl uniform.”

Cowgirls Ja’la Henderson, Shayla Howell, and Jordan Edmonds picked up one Honorable Mention All-America honors each for their roles in the 4×100-meter relay. Henderson will compete Saturday in the Triple Jump.