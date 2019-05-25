Wyoming’s Jerayah Davis Qualifies For Second NCAA Nationals Event

Sacramento, CA (5/25/19) – Casper, Wyoming native Jerayah Davis’ stellar weekend continued on Friday, as she advanced to the NCAA National Championships in the 100-meter dash. This is the second time this weekend Davis has punched a ticket to the national meet, as she earned a spot in the long jump Thursday.

In the national quarterfinals of the 100m dash, Davis finished third in her heat with a time of 11.35 to earn the automatic qualifier to the national championships. Even if she didn’t finish top three in her heat, her time would have been fast enough to advance, as the cutoff was 11.40.

“Jerayah continued her phenomenal senior season this evening with a great race in the 100 meters,” said head track & field coach Bryan Berryhill. “She has been focused all year on making the NCAA Championships, and for her to achieve that goal in multiple events is very impressive. We are extremely proud of her and look forward to seeing what she can accomplish in Austin.”

Davis is the school record holder in both of the events in which she will compete at the national championships. Her career-best marks of 11.18 in the 100m dash and 21 feet, 2.5 inches in the long jump were both set on the same day earlier this season.