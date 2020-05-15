Wyoming’s leading natural gas producer files for bankruptcy

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO (May 14, 2020) — According to a release on May 14, from Ultra Petroleum Corp., the leading natural gas company in Wyoming has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Read the full release below:

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (“Ultra” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: UPLC) has agreed to the terms of a comprehensive balance-sheet restructuring with key creditor constituencies, more specifically including holders of 100% of the loans under its first lien RBL credit facility, 85% of the loans under its first-lien term loan, and 67% of its second-lien notes (collectively, the “Supporting Creditors”). To implement the transactions, Ultra has commenced solicitation of votes to accept a prepackaged plan of reorganization and has voluntarily filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division (the “Bankruptcy Court”).

The Company has secured a commitment for financing of up to $25 million from certain holders of the Company’s first-lien term loan, which combined with cash on hand and its normal operating cash flow, is expected to allow Ultra to maintain normal operations and meet ongoing financial commitments throughout the Chapter 11 restructuring period. Additionally, all of the Company’s existing lenders under its first lien RBL credit facility have executed commitment letters to provide exit financing in the form of a revolving credit facility with an initial borrowing base of $100 million and total commitments of $60 million.

Through the Chapter 11 restructuring, the Company will eliminate approximately $2.0 billion in debt from its balance sheet, substantially deleverage its capital structure and strategically position the Company for long-term success. Ultra aims to complete an efficient Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a goal of finalizing within the next three months. The Company has also filed various “first-day” motions with the Bankruptcy Court in support of its financial restructuring plan. Approval of these motions is expected and will allow the Company to continue to, among other things, pay employee wages and provide benefits without interruption in the ordinary course of business. The Company also expects to pay suppliers and vendors in full under normal terms for goods and services and will continue making royalty and working interest payments when due.

Brad Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Ultra commented, “After several months of liability management efforts and careful consideration of how best to navigate a challenging low commodity price environment and our debt levels, Ultra’s Board of Directors determined that a voluntarily filing for Chapter 11 reorganization provides the best outcome for the entity. This financial restructuring will result in an enterprise with very little debt, good liquidity, and significant free cash flow that is underpinned by a large-scale, low-cost base of natural gas and condensate production.”

Mr. Johnson continued, “I want to thank all of our employees for their commitment to Ultra and their continued focus and tenacity demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has continued to stay focused during this period delivering production results of 554 MMcfe/d in the first quarter and continuing its focus on delivering strong operating margins.”

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor for the Company, Kirkland & Ellis is acting as legal advisor, and FTI Consulting is acting as restructuring advisor.

Evercore Group, L.L.C is acting as financial advisor for the consenting term lenders and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP is acting as legal advisor for the consenting term lenders.

Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.ultrapetroleum.com. In addition, court filings and other documents related to the reorganization proceedings are available on a separate website administered by the Company’s claims agent at http://cases.primeclerk.com/ultrapetroleum or by calling 1-877-606-3608.