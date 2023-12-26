Wyoming’s middle schoolers invited to participate in first-ever statewide Wyoming Civics Bee

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 26, 2023 — Wyoming’s middle schoolers are invited to participate in the first-ever statewide Wyoming Civics Bee! Students will learn what it means to be an informed and engaged citizen through this essay competition emphasizing the principles and virtues that influence our nation.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host the 2023-24 National Civics Bee and encourage young 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

The competition, modeled on traditional spelling and geography bees, gives students the chance to win recognition and earn cash prizes by sharing ideas for improving their communities and showing their enthusiasm for civics. The State cash prizes will be $1,000 for 1st place, $500 for 2nd place, and $250 for 3rd place. The National Civics Bee Wyoming State Finals winner will be invited to Washington, DC, to compete in the inaugural National Civics Bee national championship in the fall of 2024 and compete for prizes worth more than $50,000.

In a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce statement, “We are hosting the National Civics Bee Wyoming State Finals because we believe that informed and active citizens make for a strong country, economy, and workforce and that our continued prosperity depends on the strength of all three. Through the Bee, we are promoting greater civic knowledge throughout Wyoming and celebrating our civic pride.”

How to enter

If you are a 6th, 7th, or 8th-grade student with an idea about using civics to solve a problem in your community, review the rules and guidelines on https://www.cheyennechamber.org/civic-bee. Next, complete the online submission form, including contact information for your parent or guardian, and upload (preferred method) or mail your 500-word essay to the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, 121 W. 15th Street, Cheyenne, WY. 82001. For more information, call 307-638-3388 or view the flyer at National Civics Bee 2024 Student Flyer.pdf. Essays must be submitted by January 8, 2024.