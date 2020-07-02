Wyoming’s new COVID-19 cases slowed a bit Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — July’s first COVID-19 report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed the state had 20 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Wednesday’s number is the lowest of new statewide cases since June 27, when the WDH website listed 18 total cases.

Wednesday’s report also showed Sweetwater County’s total number of COVID-19 cases dropped by one to 80. No explanation for the decline or adjustment.

In all, seven Wyoming counties listed new cases Wednesday. Laramie County had the most with seven, followed by Park County’s five. Fremont, Lincoln, Platte, Natrona, and Teton counties were all listed with at least one new case report.

The state total now is listed at 1,203 with 311 probable cases. Wyoming’s recoveries from the virus jumped by 34 Wednesday to 877. Recorded testing numbers increased to 46,326.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday: Albany (31, -), Big Horn (17, -), Campbell (43, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (319, +3), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (175, +7), Lincoln (19, +1), Natrona (105, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (49, +5), Platte (3, +1), Sheridan (19, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (80, -1), Teton (98, +1), Uinta (140, -), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (2, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (3), Big Horn (3), Campbell (13), Carbon (10), Converse (10), Fremont (39), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (95), Lincoln (5), Natrona (21), Niobrara (1), Park (7), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (9), Teton (33), Uinta (37), and Washakie (5).