Wyoming’s non-business related travel restrictions expire today

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — Wyoming’s welcome mat to out-of-state visitors is about to be placed back at its borders. On April 3, 2020, Governor Mark Gordon issued at directive that non-business related visitors to the state should self-quarantine for 14 days prior to their visit. On Thursday, Gordon said that order will not be extended beyond today, Friday, May 8.

While the Governor stated there is no longer any need for travelers to self-quarantine he did warn Wyoming residents traveling to other areas of the region and country they are still risking exposure to COVID-19.