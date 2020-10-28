Wyoming’s Pipeline Corridor Initiative moves ahead

Press Release from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Office

(October 28, 2020) — The State of Wyoming has worked for almost a decade on a plan to dedicate a carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline corridor system serving most of Wyoming. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Land Management announced that it had published the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative (WPCI) Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). This marks the final planning stages for the federally managed portions of Wyoming’s proposal to designate approximately 1,150 miles of Wyoming BLM-managed lands for a dedicated pipeline corridor system.

Designated corridors under the WPCI would enable transportation of C02 from C02 capture units to where it could be sold, used for sequestration, or used in enhanced oil recovery. The State of Wyoming’s proposal focuses on pipeline development in existing federal energy corridors or adjacent to existing pipeline infrastructure for approximately 95 percent of the corridor network.

“The WPCI is a first-of-its-kind project that incentivizes solutions to one of our nation’s most consequential ways to address environmental and economic challenges,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “The final EIS is another important step for Wyoming as it continues to be a leader in CO2 carbon capture, beneficial utilization, and ultimately storage. Consolidated siting of pipeline projects, as proposed by the State, builds the foundation to minimize resource conflicts by utilizing existing corridors and co-locating infrastructure.”

The release of the Final EIS commences the 60-day Governor’s Consistency Review to ensure conformity with state and local plans, policies, and programs.