Wyoming’s population showed some growth through July 2020

(December 23, 2020) — Wyoming showed a gain of just over 2,100 people between July 2019 and July 2020. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wyoming’s estimated population at the end of July of this year was 582,328 compared to 580,116 12 months earlier. The is a population increase of just short of .4 percent increase.

Over the last 10 years, Wyoming’s population has increased by just over 18,700. The state’s peak population estimate occurred in July 2015 at 586,389 but then experienced a decrease in population in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The Census Bureau report showed the county’s population continued to grow during that same period of time, increasing to 329,484,123. That’s up 1,154170 from July of 2019. The county’s South section showed the highest gain in population, followed by states in the West section. States grouped in the East, and Midwest sections saw a decrease in the number of residents.

The Census Bureau data showed 15 states lost population over the 12-month period. New York state lost over 126,000 residents in the 12-month period, the most in the nation. Due to the decrease in its population over the last five years, New York is in jeopardy of losing one of its seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. That will be determined by the official 2020 Census results, which will be released in 2021.

Other states that lost population between July 2109 – July 2020 were Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawai’i, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.

To see the complete survey, click here and then click on Annual Estimated of the Resident Population for the Nation and States.