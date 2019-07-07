Wyoming’s Smallest Dinosaur “Lori” Display To Open This Week

Thermopolis, WY (7/7/19) – The smallest dinosaur to be discovered in Wyoming is about to be unveiled with a permanent display at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center (WDC) in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

The WDC will open the new exhibit this Friday, July 12, showcasing the raptor-like dinosaur species. Scientifically named Hesperornithoides miessleri (Heś-per-orn-ih- THOID -ees MEESE-ler-eye), the new species will be informally known as “Lori”. Lori is slightly less than three feet long and will be featured in a display with the actual fossil bones and a full-size reproduction of Lori’s skeleton.

According to the WDC, paleontologists discovered Lori in the summer of 2001, in the Morrison Formation near Douglas, Wyoming, slightly above the excavation site of “Jimbo,” the WDC’s well-known Supersaurus specimen, which is the largest, most complete dinosaur found so far in Wyoming. The Morrison dates to the late Jurassic period, approximately 155 to 140 million years ago.

Lori is considered a troodontid (tro-oh-DONT-id), a group of meat-eating dinosaurs known to possess sickle-like killing claws and to have potential for above-average intelligence. They are closely related to the well-known velociraptors, famous for their chilling appearance in the movie Jurassic Park. ​Lori is a pocket-sized version of its infamous cousins, complete with the killing claw on each foot.

The Wyoming Dinosaur Center, Inc. is a nonprofit 501c (3) organization that provides educational experiences for visitors of all ages, promotes research, and conserves Wyoming’s fossil treasures. To learn more about the WDC, go to wyomingdinosaurceter.org.