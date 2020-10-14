Wyoming’s Wildlife Conservation license plate sales top 1,600

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 14, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) reports that 1,633 special Wyoming Wildlife Conservation license plates have been purchased this year. WYDOT set a goal to sell 2,020 of the plates by the end of the year.

The Wildlife Conservation License plate (pictured above) is a specialty license plate that showcases resident drivers’ investment in the state’s wildlife. Funds generated from the plates’ sale help fund wildlife overpasses, underpasses, fencing, and signage to prevent vehicle/animal collisions.

To purchase these license plates, visit WYDOT’s website by clicking here.